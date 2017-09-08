Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
{
"name": "090817 como te afecto irma",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/090817-como-te-afecto-irma.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "090817 dana y manejo alimentos huracan",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/090817-dana-y-manejo-alimentos-huracan.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "090817 el quikcy",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/090817-el-quikcy.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "090817 entrevista presidente utier",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/090817-entrevista-presidente-utier.mp3"
}
}
