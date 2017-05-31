Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
{
"name": "Manías may 31",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/05/manias-may-31.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Pa’l calor may 31",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/05/pal-calor-may-31.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Tírate PR may 31",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/05/tiratepr-may-31.mp3"
}
}
