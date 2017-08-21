Escucha el podcast de: Buenos Días!
{
"name": "Pregunta algo y se puso a llorar",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/08/Pregunta-algo-y-se-puso-a-llorar.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Vestir bien o oler bien",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/08/Vestir-bien-o-oler-bien.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Dana Miro",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/08/Dana-Miro.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "El Quicky",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/08/El-Quicky-9.mp3"
}
}
Deja tu comentario
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share