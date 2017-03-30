Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
{
"name": "El quicky farandulero",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/033017-el-quicky.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Estarías con alguien que fue infiel?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/033017-estarias-con-alguin-q-fue-infiel.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Río Roma en BDE",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/033017-rio-roma-en-bde.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Cómo sabes que te coquetean?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/033017-como-sabes-q-te-coquetean.mp3"
}
}
