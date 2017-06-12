Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
{
"name": "¿Quién ganó realmente el plebiscito?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/06/061217-quien-gano-realmente-el-plebicistyo.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Dana miro el coco",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/06/061217-dana-miro-el-coco.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "El quicky",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/06/061217-el-quicky.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Lección a niña por bicicleta",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/06/061217-leccion-a-nina-por-bicicleta.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Petinquietos en bde",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/06/061217-petinquietos-en-bde.mp3"
}
}
