Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
{
"name": "Noticia refugio",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/10/102317-noticia-refugio.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Qué hacer para reponer el tiempo perdido?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/10/102317-naida-como-recuperar-el-tiempo-educacion.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "El quicky farandulero",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/10/102317-el-quicky.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Hacer pipi ducha",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/10/102317-hacer-pipi-ducha.mp3"
}
}
Deja tu comentario
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share