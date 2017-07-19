Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
{
"name": "El quicky farandulero",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/07/071917-el-quicky.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Los hombres deberían usar maquillaje?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/07/071917-maquilolarce-hobres.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Muerte joven baloncelista",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/07/071917-muerte-joven-baloncelista.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Profesora exhorta llevar bebé al salón",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/07/071917-profesora-exorta-llevar-bebe-al-salon.mp3"
}
}
