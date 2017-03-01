Escucha el podcast de Buenos Dias Estereotempo.
{
"name": "Radio maratón testimonio familia",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/030117-radio-ma-testimonio-familia.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Radio maratón con Naiz",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/030117-radio-maraton-con-naiz.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Radio maratón Favela",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/030117-radio-maraton-favela.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "030117 yaire en radio maraton",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/030117-yaire-en-radio-maraton.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Dr. Paizy",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/030117-dr-paizy.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Malas costumbres que heredan tus hijos",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/030117-malas-costumbres-herendan-tus-hijos.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Pero ya que diablo",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/03/030117-pero-ya-q-diablo.mp3"
}
}
Deja tu comentario
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share