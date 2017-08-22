Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
{
"name": "El Quicky",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/08/El-Quicky-10.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Hombres seden silla a mujeres",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/08/Hombres-seden-silla-a-mujeres.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Que es mas falso",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/08/Que-es-mas-falso.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Que sentiste con el eclipse",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "//estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/08/Que-sentiste-con-el-eclipse.mp3"
}
}
Deja tu comentario
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share