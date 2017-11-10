Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
{
"name": "Carta del Gobernador pide renuncia gabinete",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/11/111017-carta-de-gobe-pide-renuncia-gabinetes.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "DRD en BDE",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/11/111017-drd-en-bde.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "111017 el quicky",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/11/111017-el-quicky.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Por qué cerrar ojos al besar?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/11/111017-pq-cerrar-ojos-al-besasr.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Qué haces si te enteras que tu hijo fuma marihuana?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/11/111017-q-haces-te-enteras-hijo-fuma-mariguabna.mp3"
}
}
