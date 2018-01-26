{
"name": "Cómo gusta mujer pelo hombre color",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/012518-como-gusta-mujer-pelo-hombre-color.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Edad para tener novios",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/012518-edad-para-tner-novios.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "El quicky farandulero",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/012518-el-quickyyyyy.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Cyberbullying",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/012618-cyberbulling.mp3"
}
}
Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
Deja tu comentario
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share