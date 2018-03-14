{
"name": "El quicky farandulero",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/031318-el-quicky.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Lo de aquí primero",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/031318-lo-de-aqui-primero.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Negaste a alguna pareja?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/031318-negaste-alguna-pareja.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "La reforma educativa",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "https://estereotempo.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/03/031318-reforma-educativa.mp3"
}
}
Escucha el podcast de Buenos Días Estereotempo.
Deja tu comentario
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share