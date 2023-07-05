Estereotempo te lleva a ver el Concierto de Alvaro Torres & Lourdes Robles – Gana 2 boletos VIP para el concierto de Alvaro Torres & Lourdes Robles y 8 boletos para entrada general
Rules and Regulations
Contest Prize:
2 boletos VIP para el concierto de Alvaro Torres & Lourdes Robles y 8 boletos para entrada general
Contest Prize Value:
$600
Contest Start Date :
03 Jul 2023
Contest Start Time:
12pm
Contest End Date:
26 Jul 2023
Contest End Time:
12pm
Contest Winner Will Be Selected:
1 Specific Date Winners
if on specific date : 26 Jul 2023
Stations this contest runs on::
PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5
Restricted Participants:
– Employees or agents of (i) Sponsor(s), (ii) Co-Sponsor(s), (iii) their respective parent companies, subsidiaries or affiliates, (iv) their service agencies or independent contractors, and (v) other stations in the service area are not eligible to participate.
– Persons involved in the development, production, distribution of materials, or the selection of the winner for this Contest are not eligible to participate.
– Persons who are immediate family or who reside in the same house of any person who is in any of the above categories are not eligible to participate.