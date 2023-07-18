Estereotempo Te Lleva a Lissette – Gana 2 Boletos para el Concierto de Lissette en el Centro de Bellas Artes de Santurce

Rules and Regulations

Contest Prize:

2 Boletos para el Concierto de Lissette en el Centro de Bellas Artes de Santurce

Contest Prize Value:

$50

Contest Start Date :

19 Jul 2023

Contest Start Time:

12pm

Contest End Date:

02 Aug 2023

Contest End Time:

12pm

Contest Winner Will Be Selected:

1 Daily Winners

if on specific date : None

Stations this contest runs on::

PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5

Restricted Participants:

– Employees or agents of (i) Sponsor(s), (ii) Co-Sponsor(s), (iii) their respective parent companies, subsidiaries or affiliates, (iv) their service agencies or independent contractors, and (v) other stations in the service area are not eligible to participate.

– Persons involved in the development, production, distribution of materials, or the selection of the winner for this Contest are not eligible to participate.

– Persons who are immediate family or who reside in the same house of any person who is in any of the above categories are not eligible to participate.

See Rules and Regulations