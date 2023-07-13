Estereotempo Te Lleva a los 40 de DJ Negro – Gana 2 boletos para ver Los 40 de DJ Negro en el Sheraton
Rules and Regulations
Contest Prize:
2 Boletos para ver los 40 de DJ Negro en el Sheraton
Contest Prize Value:
$25
Contest Start Date :
29 Jun 2023
Contest Start Time:
12pm
Contest End Date:
11 Jul 2023
Contest End Time:
12pm
Contest Winner Will Be Selected:
1 Daily Winners
if on specific date : None
Stations this contest runs on::
PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5
Restricted Participants:
– Employees or agents of (i) Sponsor(s), (ii) Co-Sponsor(s), (iii) their respective parent companies, subsidiaries or affiliates, (iv) their service agencies or independent contractors, and (v) other stations in the service area are not eligible to participate.
– Persons involved in the development, production, distribution of materials, or the selection of the winner for this Contest are not eligible to participate.
– Persons who are immediate family or who reside in the same house of any person who is in any of the above categories are not eligible to participate.