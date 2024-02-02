Estereotempo Te lleva al lugar más mágico del mundo, Walt Disney Word.

Viaje a Walt Disney World

Premio incluye pasajes ida y vuelta para 4 personas (1 ganador y 3 acompañantes), estadía de 5 días y 4 noches en Walt Disney Resort, pases para el ganador y sus tres acompañantes de 5 días para los parques de Disney y una tarjeta valorada en $300.00. ganador y acompañantes deben tener documentación para viajar al día.

Rules and Regulations

Contest Prize:

Contest Prize Value:

$8600

Contest Start Date :

05 Feb 2024

Contest Start Time:

12pm

Contest End Date:

29 Feb 2024

Contest End Time:

12pm

Contest Winner Will Be Selected on:

01 Mar 2024

Stations this contest runs on:

PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5, PR – La Nueva 94, PR – Mega 106.9, PR – Zeta 93

Restricted Participants:

– Employees or agents of (i) Sponsor(s), (ii) Co-Sponsor(s), (iii) their respective parent companies, subsidiaries or affiliates, (iv) their service agencies or independent contractors, and (v) other stations in the service area are not eligible to participate.

– Persons involved in the development, production, distribution of materials, or the selection of the winner for this Contest are not eligible to participate.

– Persons who are immediate family or who reside in the same house of any person who is in any of the above categories are not eligible to participate.

