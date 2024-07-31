Dennisse Torres & Estereotempo te llevan a ver a Wilkins

Instrucciones:

Participa cuando Dennisse Torres de Estereotempo, que Transmite de lunes a viernes de 10am a 3pm lo indiquen, llama al 787-622-9650 para que te inscribas y puedas ser el ganador de 2 boletos para el concierto de Wilkins el día 13 de septiembre en El Coliseo de Puerto Rico. El día 12 de septiembre mediante sorteo será anunciado el ganador que recibirá 2 boletos y la oportunidad de Meet & Greet con el artista. El método de selección de ganador será random, se escogerá un ganador entre todos los participantes inscritos.

Rules and Regulations :

Contest Prize:

2 Boletos para el Concierto de Wilkins el día 13 de septiembre en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico

Contest Prize Value:

$200

Contest Start Date :

01 Aug 2024

Contest Start Time:

12:00am

Contest End Date:

12 Sep 2024

Contest End Time:

12:00am

Contest Winner Will Be Selected:

0 Specific Date Winners

if on specific date : 13 Sep 2024

Stations this contest runs on::

PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5

Restricted Participants:

– Employees or agents of (i) Sponsor(s), (ii) Co-Sponsor(s), (iii) their respective parent companies, subsidiaries or affiliates, (iv) their service agencies or independent contractors, and (v) other stations in the service area are not eligible to participate.

– Persons involved in the development, production, distribution of materials, or the selection of the winner for this Contest are not eligible to participate.

– Persons who are immediate family or who reside in the same house of any person who is in any of the above categories are not eligible to participate.

