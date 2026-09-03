ESTEREOTEMPO & CHUCHO TODO EL AÑO ES NAVIDAD

Participa enviando la palabra clave “ESTEREOTEMPO” al 43902 y podrías ser uno de los 10 ganadores que obtendrán 2 boletos cada uno para El Concierto de Chucho en El Centro de Bellas Artes de Santurce el día 13 de septiembre. Ganadores serán anunciados el día 9 de septiembre en el facebook oficial de estereotempo

Rules and Regulations :

Contest Prize:

Participa enviando la palabra clave “ESTEREOTEMPO” al 43902 y podrías ser uno de los 10 ganadores que obtendrán 2 boletos cada uno para El Concierto de Chucho en El Centro de Bellas Artes de Santurce el día 13 de septiembre. Ganadores serán anunciados el día 9 de septiembre en el facebook oficial de estereotempo

Contest Prize Value:

$1200

Contest Start Date :

03 Sep 2026

Contest Start Time:

12:00

Contest End Date:

08 Sep 2026

Contest End Time:

12:00

Contest Winner Will Be Selected:

10 Specific Date Winners

if on specific date : 09 Sep 2026

Stations this contest runs on::

PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5

Notification Method:

Facebook de Estereotempo / Llamada Telefonica.

Prize Pickup Method and Deadline to Pickup:

En la estacion

Restricted Participants:

– Employees or agents of (i) Sponsor(s), (ii) Co-Sponsor(s), (iii) their respective parent companies, subsidiaries or affiliates, (iv) their service agencies or independent contractors, and (v) other stations in the service area are not eligible to participate.

– Persons involved in the development, production, distribution of materials, or the selection of the winner for this Contest are not eligible to participate.

– Persons who are immediate family or who reside in the same house of any person who is in any of the above categories are not eligible to participate.

See SBS Generic Contest Rules and Regulations