ESTEREOTEMPO & SAN JUAN BEAUTY SHOW TE REGALAN UNA ESTACION DE BELLEZA

Rules and Regulations :

Contest Prize:

Participa enviando la palabra clave “BELLEZA” al 43902 y podrías ser el ganador (a) de la estación de belleza que incluye; silla, espejo, gavetero pequeño y shampoo bowl portatil. Ganador (a) será seleccionado el día 4 de noviembre y será anunciado el día 5 de noviembre con rey agosto de 6am a 10:00am por Estereotempo 96.5 metro y 94.5 oeste

Contest Prize Value:

$1200

Contest Start Date :

20 Oct 2026

Contest Start Time:

12:00

Contest End Date:

04 Nov 2026

Contest End Time:

12:00

Contest Winner Will Be Selected:

1 Specific Date Winners





if on specific date : 05 Nov 2026

Notification Method:

Facebook de Estereotempo / Llamada Telefonica.

Stations this contest runs on::

PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5

Prize Pickup Method and Deadline to Pickup:

En la estacion

Restricted Participants:

– Employees or agents of (i) Sponsor(s), (ii) Co-Sponsor(s), (iii) their respective parent companies, subsidiaries or affiliates, (iv) their service agencies or independent contractors, and (v) other stations in the service area are not eligible to participate.

– Persons involved in the development, production, distribution of materials, or the selection of the winner for this Contest are not eligible to participate.

– Persons who are immediate family or who reside in the same house of any person who is in any of the above categories are not eligible to participate.

See SBS Generic Contest Rules and Regulations