ESTEREOTEMPO TE LLEVA A VER A DAVID BISBAL

Rules and Regulations :

Contest Prize:

Participa enviando la palabra clave “BISBAL” al 43902 y podrías ser uno de los 20 ganadores que obtendrán 2 boletos cada uno para el concierto de David Bisbal el 14 de noviembre en el Coca Cola Music Hall. Ganadores serán anunciados el día 10 de noviembre en el facebook oficial de Estereotempo.

Contest Prize Value:

$1800

Contest Start Date :

23 Oct 2026

Contest Start Time:

12:00

Contest End Date:

09 Nov 2026

Contest End Time:

12:00

Contest Winner Will Be Selected:

20 Specific Date Winners

if on specific date : 10 Nov 2026

Notification Method:

Facebook de Estereotempo / Llamada Telefonica.

Stations this contest runs on::

PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5

Stations this contest runs on::

PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5

Restricted Participants:

– Employees or agents of (i) Sponsor(s), (ii) Co-Sponsor(s), (iii) their respective parent companies, subsidiaries or affiliates, (iv) their service agencies or independent contractors, and (v) other stations in the service area are not eligible to participate.

– Persons involved in the development, production, distribution of materials, or the selection of the winner for this Contest are not eligible to participate.

– Persons who are immediate family or who reside in the same house of any person who is in any of the above categories are not eligible to participate.

See SBS Generic Contest Rules and Regulations

Más noticias ESTEREOTEMPO & SAN JUAN BEAUTY SHOW TE REGALAN UNA ESTACION DE BELLEZA