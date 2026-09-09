ESTEREOTEMPO TE LLEVA A VER A RICARDO MONTANER

Rules and Regulations :

Contest Prize:

Participa enviando la palabra clave “MONTANER” al 43902 y podrías ser el ganador de 2 boletos de Arena para el Concierto de Ricardo Montaner el viernes 18 de septiembre en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico a las 8pm, además te llevas una estadía válida para dos personas en cualquiera de los Hoteles Vista valorada en $ 400.00, la estadía es de 3 días y 2 noches, incluye desayuno continental para el ganador y su acompañante. Ganador será anunciado el día 16 de septiembre en el Facebook oficial de Estereotempo

Contest Prize Value:

$700

Contest Start Date :

09 Sep 2026

Contest Start Time:

12:00

Contest End Date:

16 Sep 2026

Contest End Time:

12:00

Contest Winner Will Be Selected:

1 Specific Date Winners

if on specific date : 16 Sep 2026

Notification Method:

Facebook de Estereotempo / Llamada Telefonica.

Stations this contest runs on::

PR – Estereo Tempo 96.5

Prize Pickup Method and Deadline to Pickup:

En la estacion

Restricted Participants:

– Employees or agents of (i) Sponsor(s), (ii) Co-Sponsor(s), (iii) their respective parent companies, subsidiaries or affiliates, (iv) their service agencies or independent contractors, and (v) other stations in the service area are not eligible to participate.

– Persons involved in the development, production, distribution of materials, or the selection of the winner for this Contest are not eligible to participate.

– Persons who are immediate family or who reside in the same house of any person who is in any of the above categories are not eligible to participate.

See SBS Generic Contest Rules and Regulations

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